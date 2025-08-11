menu
On Wheels

The Three-Pointed Star Shines Brightly at NUSTAR

- August 11, 2025

Cebu City, Philippines, 06 August 2025 – While cloudy nights have been the norm for the rest of the country, the stars assembled in a radiant spectacle at NUSTAR Resort and Casino in this city today as the five-star resort welcomed the three-pointed star into its premises.

 

The five-star integrated resort and casino is a fitting venue for spotting Gateway Group’s newest star – Mercedes-Benz

 

The new star of the Gateway Group will call NUSTAR its home while a permanent dealership  gradually rises along Ouano Avenue in the North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City, with completion eyed within just six to nine months.

NUSTAR

While the new Mercedes-Benz showroom is at NUSTAR, the temporary M-B service center will be at nearby V. Rama cor. Pablo Abella Street, Cebu City.

Gateway Group COO and EVP Michael Goho declared, “We are eager to capitalize on more opportunities for Mercedes-Benz in the place where we trace our humble roots.

When you’re ready to be the star of your own adventure, drop by the stellar Gateway Mercedes-Benz showroom at unit 135, NUSTAR Resort and Casino, Kawit Island, South Road Properties, Cebu City.

From the moment you arrive, you can be assured of the star treatment!

