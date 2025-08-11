cdn mobile

‘Bad Boy’ Robin Padilla eyed to head Senate committee on ethics

By: Maila Ager - Inquirer.net | August 11,2025 - 11:47 AM

Robin Padilla Senate ethics

Sen. Robin Padilla (Photo from Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robin Padilla, who has been dubbed as the “Bad Boy” of Philippine cinema, is being considered to head the Senate committee on ethics.

According to the Senate’s website, the ethics body will be responsible for “all matters relating to the conduct, rights, privileges, safety, dignity, integrity and reputation of the Senate and its members.”

His possible chairmanship of the ethics body was disclosed on Monday by a highly reliable source in the Senate.

In lieu of this, Padilla has expressed willingness to give up the chairmanship of the Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes to a “more competent chairman,” according to the same source.

INQUIRER.net has sought confirmation from Padilla but has yet to get a response as of posting.

Meanwhile, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan is being eyed to take Padilla’s place as head of the committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes.

“It’s still being discussed,” Pangilinan said in a Viber message when asked about this. He was chairman of  the same committee in the 17th Congress.

Aside from the constitutional amendments panel, Padilla currently heads the committees on public information and mass media as well as the cultural communities and Muslim affairs.

Pangilinan, on the other hand, is chairman of the Senate committee on agriculture, food and agrarian reform.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva refused to confirm on this new movement in the Senate, except saying that “organizing these committees takes time, and making changes is a natural part of the process.”

