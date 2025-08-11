Dinagat Festival 2025: Pilipog is grand champion, bags P100,000 prize

Cordova Mayor: This year's celebration one of the best in four years

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Pilipog was hailed as the best after winning the Dinagat Ritual Presentation during the 26th Cordova Dinagat Festival 2025 on Sunday evening, August 10, 2025, held at the town’s Centennial Avenue.

Barangay Pilipog showcased a modern ritual dance performance of the festival, highlighting the town’s main livelihood, the fisheries sector.

Aside from this, they were also declared as best in musicality.

For winning the Dinagat Festival Ritual Presentation, Pilipog bagged the P100,000 prize.

Ibabao is first runner-up

Meanwhile, Barangay Ibabao was declared as the first runner-up, and the cluster barangays of Alegria, Gabi, and Gilutongan as the second runner-up in the competition.

Ibabao brought home the P70,000 prize while the cluster barangays of Alegria, Gabi and Gilutongan bagged P50,000.

Barangay Ibabao also bagged the best in costume.

The cluster barangay of Alegria, Gabi, and Gilutongan was also declared as champion in the street dancing competition. They received P15,000 for topping the competition.

Barangay Ibabao came second or the first runnerup and they bagged P10,000 for this win.

The clustered barangay of Day-as and Bangbang came in third or as the 2nd runner-up. They received P7,000 for this win.

Clustering of barangays

Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan described this year’s Dinagat Festival as the best in four years since he became mayor of Cordova.

This was also the first time that the town implemented clustering of barangays participating in the competition.

“Karon sa ika-upat nakong dala sa Cordova Dinagat Festival, this is one of the best nga performance karon, he said.

(Now, in the fourth time that I hand organized the Cordova Dinagat Festival, this is one of the best performance now.)

“Tungod kay atong giusab, atong gi-cluster ang tanan aron mas modako ang atong support sa mga contingents sa Dinagat Festival,” Suan said.

(This is because we changed it, we clustered all so that our support for the contingents of the Dinagat Festival will be bigger.)