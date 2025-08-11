Chinese ships collide off Scarborough Shoal, PCG offers aid

MANILA, Philippines — A China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel chasing a Philippine Coast Guard ship collided with a Chinese Navy warship off Scarborough (Panatag) Shoal on Monday, with PCG immediately offering assistance.

People’s Liberation Army-Navy warship 164 collided with China Coast Guard ship 3104 approximately 10.5 nautical miles east of Panatag Shoal, according to PCG-WPS spokesperson Commo. Jay Tarriela.

CCG-3104 was chasing the BRP Suluan when the incident occurred.

“The CCG 3104, which was chasing the BRP Suluan at high speed, performed a risky maneuver from the PCG vessel’s starboard quarter, leading to the impact with the PLA Navy warship,” Tariela said in a statement.

“This resulted in substantial damage to the CCG vessel’s forecastle, rendering it unseaworthy.”

“Following the collision, the PCG immediately offered support, including assistance with man-overboard recovery and medical aid for any injured CCG crew members,” he added.

“The Philippine Coast Guard reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding all maritime operations in the area and wishes for the swift recovery and proper treatment of any affected CCG personnel.”

The PCG ship was escorting other vessels to a mission to assist Filipino fisherfolk near Panatag Shoal.

