Cebu’s free surgery drive delivers up to ₱12M worth of operations

CEBU CITY. Philippines – The Capitol successfully conducted its first round of medical and surgical mission, providing millions worth of major operations within a day.

The province on Sunday, August 11, reported conducting at least 60 surgical operations during its medical and surgical caravan held in Cebu Provincial Hospital – Bogo City in northern Cebu.

The free services of major surgeries cost an estimated total between P9 million and P12 million, the provincial government revealed.

Each operation, said Dr. Manuel Villamor, would typically cost between P150,000 and P200,000 in a private hospital, excluding doctors’ fees.

“These surgeries were given entirely free,” Villamor said. “For many of these patients, this is life-changing.”

The procedures included complex cases such as laparoscopic cholecystectomy for gallstones and adult and pediatric hernia repairs, according to Dr. Henry Chua.

Free medical and surgical mission

The free medical and surgical mission served as the highlight for this year’s Founding Anniversary of the Provincial Government.

The leg in Bogo City accommodated a total of 633 patients, including those who sought free services for minor surgeries, general consultations, ophthalmology, and dental.

At least 41 individuals also availed of free screening for the the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Aside from healthcare, the caravan also rolled out legal consultations for persons deprived of liberties (PDL) in the municipal jails of Bogo City and Medellin, with the help of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu Chapter (IBP-Cebu).

PDLs received free optical and dental services as well.

In all, 970 people benefited from the one-day activity, the Capitol said.

The free surgical and medical mission will continue this August at provincial hospitals in Danao City, Balamban, and Carcar City as part of Cebu’s month-long founding anniversary celebrations.

