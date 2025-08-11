Shabu worth P17M seized in Mandaue, high-value suspect nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Mandaue City confiscated around 2.5 kilograms of suspected shabu worth P17 million during a joint buy-bust operation in Sitio Uniwide, Barangay Tipolo, on Saturday night, August 9.

The suspect, identified by the alias “Cali,” is a 35-year-old man and a resident of Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City.

He was arrested at around 9 p.m. and was found in possession of the illegal drugs, buy-bust money, a cellphone, and a black sling bag allegedly used to store the illegal drugs.

The operation was led by the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), under the command of MCPO City Director Police Colonel Cirilo B. Acosta Jr.

Alias “Cali” is now facing charges for violating Section 5 in relation to Section 26, and Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

This means that charges of selling and distributing illegal drugs will be filed against the suspect.

In a Facebook post by the MCPO, Acosta said the authorities remain committed to its anti-drug campaign and urged the public to assist authorities by reporting any suspicious activities in their communities.

“Illegal drugs destroy lives and communities. We call on every citizen to be vigilant and to cooperate with authorities so we can protect our families and keep our city safe,” Acosta said.

Aside from the MCPO, operatives from the Police Regional Intelligence Division 7, Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit, Philippine Drug Enforcement Group 7 (PDEG-7), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 7 also joined the operation.

