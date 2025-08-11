Cebu Landmasters Inc. breaks ground on North Grove, anchoring the vision for Pristina Town

Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI), the leading developer in the Visayas and Mindanao, has officially broken ground on North Grove, the flagship residential project of Pristina Town in northern Cebu City.

As CLI continues to shape Cebu’s North Growth Center, North Grove is not just a residential development but a lifestyle destination that will redefine how Cebuanos live.

The ceremonial milestone was led by CLI Chairman and CEO Jose Soberano III, Senior EVP and COO Jose Franco Soberano, and key officials from Ixidor Holdings under their joint venture, Cebu Homegrown Developers Inc. Also in attendance were Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Councilor Alvin Arcilla, executives from Vineyard Constructions, and leaders of the Pristina North homeowners association.

“CLI has invested a lot in Cebu and the whole island,” said Franco Soberano. “North Grove is the most sustainable micro-township we’ve ever built. Our goal is to help develop the northern corridor of Cebu and uplift the neighboring communities.”

Already, over 500 units have been sold, signaling strong market demand. The groundbreaking included a time capsule sealing led by Mayor Archival, symbolizing the lasting mark the development will have on the city’s northern corridor.

A Sustainable Township Built for Cebuanos

As the first residential project in Pristina Town, North Grove will feature two towers, Lumina and Terra, with more than 1,000 thoughtfully designed units surrounded by lush green spaces. The towers will offer studio and one-bedroom units, complemented by garden-inspired amenities such as sky gardens, fitness gyms, and lounges.

In addition to residential spaces, North Grove includes a retail podium spanning nearly 3,800 sqm, housing a supermarket and curated commercial concepts to enrich everyday living.

“This is more than just a residential project,” said Chairman Jose Soberano III. “We’re creating a mixed-use community that blends horizontal and vertical developments, with supermarkets, restaurants, and even a chapel.”

Smart, Sustainable, and Strategically Located

North Grove is designed as a smart and sustainable township featuring energy-efficient street lighting, innovative water reuse systems, underground utility cabling, and walkable streets with bike lanes and pocket parks.

Strategically located at Brgy. Bacayan, the township offers easy access to the airport and major city hubs, while still maintaining a tranquil, garden-like environment.

As CLI continues to shape Cebu’s North Growth Center, North Grove is not just a residential development but a lifestyle destination that will redefine how Cebuanos live.