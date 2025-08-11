Primary Homes brings a touch of Mediterranean in Panglao with Royal Palms Bohol

Primary Homes Inc. officially launched its latest residential project, Royal Palms Bohol, in Brgy. Biking, Dauis, marking another milestone in the company’s commitment to building lasting homes and sustainable communities in the Visayas.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo, First District Representative Hon. John Yap II, Primary Homes President Stephen Charles Liu, other PHI executives, and local officials. They were joined by sales partners, homebuyers, and stakeholders for model unit tours and exclusive launch-day discounts of up to P70,000.

“This launch is a celebration of our commitment to building lasting homes and sustainable communities,” said Liu in his welcome remarks. “Our Bohol journey began in 2011 with Royal Palms 1, and today, we proudly unveil our fifth community in the series. While our aesthetics and features change, our core values remain the same—trusted development backed by years of experience from the Primary Group of Builders, premier locations, prestigious communities, and perfect value for money.”

As the newest addition to the Royal Palms series, Royal Palms Bohol is also the 11th development by Primary Homes in Bohol. Since its entry into the province, the company has turned over more than 1,000 homes, making a lasting impact on Boholano families by delivering quality residences that combine comfort and functionality.

A Home for Every Lifestyle

Nestled in the tropical charm of Panglao Island, Royal Palms Bohol offers 258 modern Mediterranean-inspired units designed to meet diverse lifestyle needs, ranging from expansive multi-bedroom homes for large families to compact, efficient layouts for starting couples.

Home Options:

Hermoso Grande – 2-storey, 6 bedrooms, 3 toilets & baths, 194 sqm floor area, 180 sqm lot area, with master suite bathtub.

Palacios Grande – 2-storey, 4 bedrooms, 2 toilets & baths, 87 sqm floor area, 120 sqm lot area.

Hermoso – 1-storey, 3 bedrooms, 2 toilets & baths, 81 sqm floor area, 180 sqm lot area.

Turriano – 1-storey, 3 bedrooms, 1 toilet & bath, 56 sqm floor area, 120 sqm lot area.

Hidalgo Royale – 1-storey, 2 bedrooms, 1 toilet & bath, 45 sqm floor area, 120 sqm lot area.

Homes are built using the Primary Engineered Building System and eco-friendly LightStrong Wall System, offering superior insulation and resistance to fire, water, earthquakes, and pests. Each home features elegantly finished walls, sleek tiled flooring, built-in bedroom closets, and fully fitted kitchens.

Beyond its homes, the community offers landscaped open spaces and garden areas, a clubhouse for gatherings, a swimming pool for relaxation, and facilities for an active lifestyle including a multi-purpose court, a fitness gym, and a jogging trail.

A Prime Address for Elevated Living

Strategically located in Dauis, just minutes from Panglao’s white-sand beaches and Tagbilaran City’s commercial hubs, Royal Palms Bohol provides the perfect blend of everyday convenience and long-term value.

With its modern designs, premium finishes, and the trusted craftsmanship of Primary Homes, the development offers a lifestyle upgrade for families, retirees, and investors.

Units are available for viewing from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday to Friday, at Brgy. Biking, Dauis, Bohol. For more information on Royal Palms Bohol, visit www.primaryhomes.com or contact your nearest Primary Homes sales office.

