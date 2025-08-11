Ultra Lotto over P300M jackpot: Bettors can take another shot on Aug. 12

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — No bettor won the nearly P330 million jackpot of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw on Sunday, August 10.

This was after no one picked the right combination for the two major lotto jackpots drawn on Sunday — Ultra Lotto and the Super Lotto 6/49 — according to the results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for the draws on that night.

The winning combination for Sunday’s Ultra Lotto draw was 15-47-13-30-57-3 and it had a jackpot of P329,754,859.60

This would also mean that in the next Ultra Lotto draw on Tuesday, August 12, the jackpot is expected to hit more than P330 million.

Super Lotto

As for the Super Lotto, no bettor also guessed the winning combination of 10-34-6-30-44-24 and this meant that no one brought home the P70,216,325.00.

The Super Lotto jackpot on the next draw also on Tiuesday, August 12, will then be expected to be more than the P70 million, which was the jackpot for the August 10 draw.

The Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday while the Super Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Major Lotto draws drawn tonight

For Monday, August 11, the major lotto to be drawn are the Grand Lotto 6/55 and the Mega Lotto 6/45.

Bettors can then take a shot at the expected over P62 million Grand Lotto jackpot.

This is because the nobody picked the right combination — 42-30-49-6-3-45 — during Saturday’s Grand Lotto draw with a jackpot of P62,913,268.60.

Aside from that, the Mega Lotto 6/45 will also be drawn tonight.

This means that bettors can have a chance at winning the expected more than P34 million Mega Lotto jackpot.

No one won the Mega Lotto jackpot of P34,529,403.00 last drawn on Friday as no bettor picked the correct numbers of 4-28-2-41-1-6.

The Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday while the Mega Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

