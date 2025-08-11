What Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu provides that critics usually miss

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Ironman 70.3 triathlon has become one of Cebu’s flagship sporting events, drawing over a thousand athletes from dozens of countries for the past 11 stagings. But while it’s a celebrated tourism driver, it still sparks frustration among some locals.

The yearly race requires extensive road closures across Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, and Cebu City — including major routes such as the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) — from 4 a.m. to at least noontime.

In some parts, closures extend longer, especially on the run course. For motorists, Sunday commuters, churchgoers, and those with planned outings, this means navigating detours or enduring delays.

READ: A German triathlete’s story: How Cebu won him over in his first Philippine race

Some locals say the closures turn what should be a relaxing weekend into a traffic headache.

COURSE CHANGE POST-PANDEMIC

Since the race’s return from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, organizers have adjusted the route to minimize disruption, shifting much of the course to Mactan Island’s inner roads in Punta Engaño, Marigondon, Pilipog, and Babag.

READ: First Pinoy Finisher at Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu: Mervin Santiago

Pre-pandemic races had athletes cycling on major roads leading to the Mactan Cebu International Airport, which often caused travellers to walk kilometers, while some miss their flights.

Princess Galura, president of Sunrise Events Inc. and the Ironman Group Philippines, acknowledges that some remain opposed to the event, but says the criticism has lessened over time.

READ: Ironman 70.3 Cebu: Seamless collaboration equals flawless event

“Feeling ko kumukonti na sila, although meron pa ring mga tao na personal yung mga tira nila pag na-hassle sila,” Galura said. “Pero di lang nila alam na buong Mactan sobrang puno [ng hotels at restaurants] during race week.”

TOURISM, ECONOMIC DRIVER

Galura calls the Ironman an economic driver, citing “intentional tourism” where visitors come specifically to compete and stay not just for leisure but on a mission to finish a race.

According to her, one athlete often brings two or three companions; others arrive with entire support groups. With over a thousand competitors along with their entourage, hotel bookings across Mactan, Cebu City, and Mandaue quickly fill up.

Aside from accommodations, restaurants, cafes, and tourism operators also benefited from the surge of visitors. Hotel and resort staff often benefit from overtime pay in the days leading up to and following the race according to Galura.

“You cannot force people to come to you if they don’t have anything to do,” Galura said. “This event gives them a reason.”

SAFETY VS. CONVENIENCE

The most contentious issue remains the full road closure.

Galura insists it’s non-negotiable, citing safety as the top priority.

“Our winner, Josh Ferris, averaged 44-kilometers per hour on the bike at the CCLEX,” she said. “That’s like a motorcycle. If he collided with a car or pedestrian, may patay talaga. We can’t risk that.”

LAPU-LAPU CITY’S RED CARPET

For Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Officer Garry Lao, the race is worth the trade-offs.

“Year after year, Ironman has not only brought world-class athletes to our shores — it has also brought the eyes of the world to our city,” Lao said. “It has helped boost our tourism industry by showcasing the natural beauty of our beaches, the hospitality of our people, and the strength of our community.”

Still, the balancing act between boosting Cebu’s sports tourism and managing slight local inconvenience remains a yearly debate since 2012 when the race first arrived here. As the Ironman 70.3 grows in scale and prestige, there will always be a slight challenge of keeping both sides satisfied and convenient.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP