Cebu among provinces with most flood control projects

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Senior Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | August 11,2025 - 02:06 PM

Photos of the flood in parts of Hernan Cortes in Mandaue City, following the heavy downpour last July 2025.  | Mun Nillas 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu, including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu City, ranks second in the list of provinces with the most number of flood control projects in the country.

The Malacañang on Monday, August 11, launched the Sumbong sa Pangulo, a website that allows the public to monitor and report the status of infrastructure projects aimed at mitigating flooding in their area.

The palace, through its Presidential Communications Office (PCO), also released key findings from the online portal, including the provinces that received the most flood control projects.

With 414, Cebu ranked second, next to Bulacan which tops the list. But Cebu, despite experiencing severe floodings even after just a brief downpour particularly in the urban areas, did not belong to the list of most flood-province areas in the Philippines, according to the PCO.

The other provinces which has the most number of flood-control projects included Isabela, Pangasinan, Pampanga, Albay, Leyte, Tarlac, Camarines Sur and Ilocos Norte.

President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. himself ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to come up with the list during his recent State of the Nation Address (Sona) to determine which ones were failures, unfinished, or “ghost” projects.

“We have received the list from DPWH. We, I think, have put it into a form that is accessible to the public,” he said.

“And most importantly, it is in a form that the public can use so that they can first identify the projects—the flood control projects that are within their area, within their barangay, so that they can actually go and look at it,” Marcos added./ with reports from INQUIRER.net

