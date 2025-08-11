Biryani & Beyond: an Indian culinary journey at Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu

In celebration of India’s Independence Day, Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu‘s Feria restaurant is hosting a special themed dinner buffet titled “Biryani & Beyond.”

The “Biryani & Beyond” buffet highlights Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu’s commitment to culinary inclusivity and delivering top-notch service by bringing global flavors to its guests.

This culinary event, available on August 15, 16, and 17, 2025, will showcase the rich and vibrant flavors of authentic Indian cuisine.

Meet the Culinary Mastermind

The exquisite menu for the “Biryani & Beyond” buffet is the creation of Chef Avishek Chakraborty, a specialty chef from Jamshedpur, India. With 15 years of global culinary experience spanning the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, Chef Avishek is renowned for his exceptional skills and ability to create unparalleled dining experiences. His passion for Indian food is evident in the dishes’ vibrant colors and rich, melt-in-your-mouth textures.

His top three culinary delights, which will be featured in the buffet, include the aromatic Chicken Dum Biryani, the indulgent Butter Chicken, and the flavorful Mutton Rogan Josh. Chef Avishek plans to introduce a modern twist to these classic dishes while preserving their authentic and rich flavors.

A Feast for the Senses

The “Biryani & Beyond” buffet offers a diverse selection of desi cuisine, from classic favorites to new creations.

Appetizers: Start your gastronomic journey with a range of Indian appetizers. Vegetarian options include the smoky paneer tikka and the soft, savory potato kebab stuffed with cheese. For non-vegetarians, enjoy mouth-watering selections like chicken malai tikka and fish tikka infused with curry leaves.

Main Courses: The main course is a celebration of Indian curries and, of course, biryani. Indulge in classics like Chicken korma, Kadai lamb curry, and a personal favorite, Paneer do pyaza. A standout is the Prawns curry with its rich coconut flavor. Don’t miss the fluffy and hot Naan bread, perfect for soaking up every last bit of these delicious curries.

Desserts: The buffet takes Indian desserts to center stage. Experience unique flavors with the baked gulab jamon, soft and chewy coconut balls with saffron milk, and the subtly spiced Kulfi ice cream.

These authentic offerings are served alongside Feria’s regular international buffet.

A Gastronomic Journey from India to Feria

This special culinary experience is available on August 15, 16, and 17, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for the standard buffet rate of PHP 2,088 net per person.

To secure your table and embark on this bold and flavorful journey through India at Radisson Blu Cebu, call 032 402 9900.