Senators slam China ship collision, demand end to West PH Sea harassment

MANILA, Philippines – Senators on Monday underscored the perils that Filipino troops face in asserting the country’s rightful maritime jurisdiction after a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel chasing a Philippine Coast Guard ship collided with a Chinese Navy warship off Scarborough (Panatag) Shoal.

“This is a classic case of reaping what one sows… These tactics not only endanger our maritime personnel and fisherfolk—they also escalate tensions unnecessarily. Nothing good will come of such actions, except the empty display of logistical superiority,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada in a statement.

He said the CCCG “must cease and desist from engaging in dangerous maneuvers” against the PCG and other maritime vessels.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva also reiterated to the Chinese Coast Guard and fishing militia that their continued presence and operation at the West Philippine Sea is illegal and unauthorized.

“The West Philippine Sea is ours. Get out of Philippine waters!” he told them.

“[W]e will not be cowed. We will continue to defend our sovereignty, protect our people, and uphold the rule of law,” said Estrada.

The senators also commended “the professionalism and magnanimous act” of PCG personnel.

“[They] offered assistance and medical aid to the injured Chinese crew members—even in the face of the continuing reckless aggression by the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA),” said Estrada.

“They even managed to offer help even after they were targeted with a water cannon,” he added.

Villanueva also said that he’s grateful because despite the harassment, PCG personnel were safe and able to continue their duty of patrolling our territorial waters.

