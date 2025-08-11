Cebu IPI Run Kids 2025: Where Wellness Starts Young

After the success of the Cebu IPI Run last May, International Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPI) brought something even more special this year — the Cebu IPI Run Kids 2025, dedicated to children aged 2 to 12 years old.

Memories were made everywhere — from parents pacing their little ones, to toddlers earning their first-ever medals, to families running hand-in-hand toward the finish line.

Held at the newly opened The Boardwalk at Mandani Bay in Mandaue City, the seaside venue provided the perfect backdrop for an afternoon filled with smiles, sprints, and meaningful family bonding. With categories ranging from 50m to 3K, Bida Kids of all ages and abilities got to experience the thrill of the run, with their Bida moms and dads right by their side.

But unlike most races, this wasn’t about competition. There were no winners — only firsts: the first time a child crossed the finish line, the first medal earned, or even the first fun run with a stroller in tow. At the heart of it all was IPI’s vision: to inspire wellness that begins at home by encouraging families to be active together and create healthy, joy-filled memories.

Powered by Bioderm Clean White, the event became a true wellness wonderland. From the Bida Play Land where kids could play their hearts out, to the bubbly celebration at the finish line, every moment was designed to make families smile. A handwashing station was also set up to remind everyone that “Bida Ka sa Alaga Moments” start with proper hygiene and care — a nod to Bioderm’s germ-fighting power.

The energy stayed high at the main stage with social media star DanVibes, who brought laughter and excitement to the crowd. Raffle prizes awaited lucky families, adding to the afternoon’s fun and surprises.

And with the overwhelming love and support it received, one thing is certain: this won’t be a one-time event. IPI believes that every child deserves to feel like a Bida, and that wellness truly starts young.