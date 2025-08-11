Mark Magsayo earns No. 1 spot in WBC super featherweight rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo is now the No. 1 contender in the World Boxing Council (WBC) super featherweight division, according to the sanctioning body’s latest rankings.

The development positions Magsayo as the top challenger to American O’Shaquie Foster’s WBC world title, reinforcing his earlier statement that a world championship fight could happen later this year.

Magsayo, who once held the WBC featherweight crown, moved up from his previous No. 2 ranking, overtaking Mexico’s Eduardo Hernandez. Italy’s Michael Magnesi and American Raymond Ford sit just behind him in the latest list.

The announcement came a day after Magsayo’s mentor and manager, Manny Pacquiao, was named the WBC’s No. 1 welterweight contender.

Magsayo also remains No. 3 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) rankings, keeping him in the mix for a potential title shot under another governing body.

The 30-year-old Bohol native is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Mexico’s Jorge Mata Cuellar in the undercard of the Pacquiao–Barrios WBC welterweight bout last July 19 in Las Vegas. The victory improved his record to 28 wins (18 knockouts) against two losses. He is unbeaten in four fights since moving up to the super featherweight division.

Foster, 31, carries a 23-3 record with 12 knockouts. He regained the WBC title in a rematch against Brazil’s Robson Conceição via split decision in Verona, Wisconsin, last year, and has not fought since. /csl

