Fuel price rollback: Up to ₱1.50/liter cut this week

MANILA, Philippines – The motoring public will get a small break from successive fuel price hikes this week as oil companies are set to roll back pump prices by as much as P1.50 a liter.

In an advisory on Monday, Seaoil said the per-liter price of diesel and kerosene would be slashed by P1.50 and P1.30, respectively.

READ: Eight OPEC+ countries raise production by 547,000 bpd

Gasoline prices will also be reduced by 40 centavos a liter.

Fuel price movements are usually scheduled for implementation every Tuesday.

Industry players said late last week that the potential rollbacks could be attributed to increases in oil production and uncertainties surrounding tariff policies in major economies that are depressing economic activity.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP