Lapu-Lapu drug bust: High-value suspect arrested, shabu seized

By: Lyle Andales - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | August 11,2025 - 06:17 PM

illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities in Lapu-Lapu City seized three packs of suspected shabu weighing about 50 grams and valued at approximately ₱340,000 during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Pakpakan, Barangay Basak, past midnight on Monday, August 11.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7 (PDEA-7) Regional Director Joel B. Plaza identified the suspect as alias “Rits,” a 36-year-old private driver from Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Confiscated from the suspect were the illegal drugs, a cellphone, an identification card, and the buy-bust money.

The operation stemmed from a tip-off by a confidential informant, which prompted a two-week case buildup by joint operatives from PDEA Lapu-Lapu City and the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) Station 4. 

Undercover agents then staged the buy-bust that led to the suspect’s arrest.

Alias “Rits” is facing charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. 

If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P1 million.

The suspect is temporarily in the custody of PDEA-7 in their detention facility in Lahug, Cebu City. /csl

TAGS: drug bust, Lapu-Lapu City
