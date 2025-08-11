Lapu-Lapu drug bust: High-value suspect arrested, shabu seized
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities in Lapu-Lapu City seized three packs of suspected shabu weighing about 50 grams and valued at approximately ₱340,000 during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Pakpakan, Barangay Basak, past midnight on Monday, August 11.
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7 (PDEA-7) Regional Director Joel B. Plaza identified the suspect as alias “Rits,” a 36-year-old private driver from Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.
Confiscated from the suspect were the illegal drugs, a cellphone, an identification card, and the buy-bust money.
The operation stemmed from a tip-off by a confidential informant, which prompted a two-week case buildup by joint operatives from PDEA Lapu-Lapu City and the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) Station 4.
READ: Shabu worth P17M seized in Mandaue, high-value suspect nabbed
Undercover agents then staged the buy-bust that led to the suspect’s arrest.
Alias “Rits” is facing charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P1 million.
The suspect is temporarily in the custody of PDEA-7 in their detention facility in Lahug, Cebu City. /csl
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.