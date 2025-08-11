Villamin claims first SUGBU bowling crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Division B’s Mabs Villamin bagged his first-ever Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) shootout title last Sunday, August 10, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Villamin outplayed Division A’s TBonz Williams and Division C’s Frenzy Williams, a husband-and-wife tandem, in the championship shootout. He tallied 188 pinfalls, boosted by a 15-pin handicap, to secure the win.

Even without the handicap, Villamin’s scratch score of 173 was enough to top the final, as TBonz finished with 151 and Frenzy with 158, both already including their handicap points.

He earned his spot in the title round by ruling Division B’s four-game series with 793 pinfalls, ahead of Feben Landazabal (764) and Jay Phillimore (762).

Villamin, is a Commission on Audit (COA) employee for 25 years. Now competing in Division C, he only started bowling a little over a year ago, making this victory even more special.

In Division C, Frenzy Williams led the qualifiers with 710 pinfalls, followed by Romy Mauro (661) and former champion Steph Maquiling (608).

In Division A, TBonz Williams topped the eliminations with 803 pinfalls, with Ted Convocar (790) and Heber Alqueza (780) rounding out the top three.

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza noted that the tournament saw fewer participants due to road closures during the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu. /csl

