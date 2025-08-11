SHAABAA finals cast officially set after pivotal semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The finals lineup of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 is now complete after Batch 2018-XChange Forex and Batch 2005-Insular Square clinched hard-fought wins in the decisive semifinals last Sunday, August 10, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

In one of the league’s biggest upsets, Batch 2018 dethroned back-to-back Division C champions Batch 2013-Nest Workspaces with a thrilling 101-97 victory in their much-anticipated semifinal rematch.

This time, Batch 2018 came armed with former SHS-AdC Magis Eagles standouts Eroll Pastor, Andrew Velasco, and Benedict Andre Chua, who delivered clutch performances to seal the series sweep, 2-0, in their best-of-three matchup.

Pastor led Batch 2018 with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Velasco added 15 points, Chua chipped in 14, and Joshua Vincent Mah contributed 13.

Batch 2013’s Fletcher Galvez, also, a former SHS-AdC Magis Eagle topped all scorers with 28 points along with seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while Rendell Senining had 23 points. Arc Araw-Araw (18 points), Dawn Ochea (14 points, nine rebounds), and Emman Malazarte (11 points) also produced solid numbers, but their efforts fell short.

The game was a grind from start to finish, featuring 10 lead changes and 11 ties. Batch 2018’s bench proved decisive, outscoring Batch 2013’s reserves, 57-28, and dominating inside scoring, 46-34. Batch 2013 stayed in the fight through second-chance points, 21-10.

Batch 2018 now advances to face Batch 2015-Imperial House of Furniture in the Division C Finals, a best-of-three series starting August 17.

DIVISION B

In Division B, Batch 2005-Insular Square booked their finals spot after outlasting Batch 2010-ZLREJ Trading and Construction, 88-79, in a do-or-die Game 3.

Daryle Tan powered Batch 2005 with a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds, plus eight assists and four steals. Antonio Datan added 22 points, eight rebounds, six blocks, two assists, and a steal, while Elddie Cabahug also scored 22 and Efren Sanchez Jr. chipped in 12.

For Batch 2010, Jasper Diaz tallied 20 points, 13 rebounds, and a steal, while Gabe Branzuela posted 19 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Charles Divinagracia contributed 12 points.

The match was tight with 16 lead changes and 11 deadlocks. Batch 2010 ruled the paint, 52-42, but Batch 2005 made the most of turnovers, 19-10, and cashed in on fastbreak points, 23-16.

Batch 2005 will take on heavily favored Batch 2012-Harley Davidson in the Division B Finals starting August 17.

Meanwhile, Batch 2013 and FADI-Batch 2021 will battle for third place in Division C, while Batch 2004-’04 the Win meets Batch 2010 in Division B’s third-place game. Both classification matches will be winner-take-all encounters.

