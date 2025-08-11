cdn mobile

CABC Corporate Cup quarterfinal cast complete

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | August 11,2025 - 08:05 PM

CABC

One of the highlights from Sunday’s CABC Corporate Cup game. | CABC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The quarterfinal pairings are set for the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 7th Corporate Cup, which tips off on August 17 at the Game Changer in Mandaue City.

The final elimination round games, held last Sunday, August 10, determined the playoff seedings.

North Coast clinched the No. 4 seed after dismantling second-ranked Modern Windows, 100-64, behind a monster game from Genre Soriano, who tallied 26 points and 12 rebounds. Manuel Niere added 24 points, while Ian Lapina and Ray Arnold Cuizon chipped in 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Despite John Buhawe’s 29-point performance, Modern Windows dropped to 5-2 to settle for the No. 2 spot, while North Coast closed the eliminations at 4-3.

Landlite secured the fifth seed with a 136-101 rout of Kirby. Jorfar Gerundio posted 36 points and 15 rebounds, Ignacio Binagatan had 30 points, and Dexter Moreno scored 26. Kirby’s Jorence Zamora exploded for a game-high 46 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent their seventh straight loss. Kirby will face unbeaten No. 1 seed Jotun in the playoffs.

North Coast and Landlite will square off in one of the quarterfinal matchups.

In another result, Boysen claimed the No. 6 seed after edging Prefix, 64-59. Joseph Cabigas paced Boysen with 20 points. Prefix, despite the loss, finished with a 4-3 record for the No. 3 seed and will meet Boysen again in the quarterfinals.

