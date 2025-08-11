Filipinas eye rebound win against Myanmar after narrow loss to Australia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team or Filipinas will look to bounce back and reclaim top spot in Group B when they face Myanmar in a decisive showdown at the 2025 ASEAN Women’s Championship (MSIG Serenity Cup) on Wednesday, August 13, in Haiphong, Vietnam.

The world No. 39 Filipinas, fresh from a resounding 7-0 opening victory over Timor-Leste, stumbled in their second assignment, falling 1-0 to the younger Australia’s U23 side on Sunday night at Viet Tri Stadium.

Despite the setback, head coach Mark Torcaso’s squad remains firmly in the hunt for a semifinal berth, boasting a +6 goal difference, the best in the group, with two teams set to advance from each bracket.

The Australians took the lead just before halftime when Alana Jancevski unleashed a pinpoint left-footed strike into the far corner in the 45+1 minute.

The Filipinas pressed hard in the second half, forcing several saves, while goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel kept the margin close with a late double stop.

Myanmar currently lead Group B after defeating both Australia (2-1) and Timor-Leste (3-0), giving them a +4 goal difference. Wednesday’s match at LachTray Stadium, set for 8:30 p.m., will not only decide the group leader but could also shape the knockout stage path for both sides.

In 2022, the Filipinas finished second in their group before storming to their first ASEAN crown.

This time, they aim to use that same resilience to turn a minor stumble into another championship push. /csl

