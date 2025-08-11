Minglanilla eyes historic back-to-back crown in Rhea Gullas Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defending champion Abante Minglanilla is aiming to make history with a rare back-to-back title run in this year’s Rhea Gullas Cup First District Basketball Tournament, which kicks off later this month.

In a recent press conference, Minglanilla coach and lawyer Boyet Velez said his squad is determined to carve its name into the league’s record books.

“We are prepared. We want to make history as the first team in the Gullas Cup to win back-to-back championships,” Velez said. “Last year, we brought the title back to Minglanilla for the first time since 2002. Now, we have the opportunity to do it again. That’s what we’ve been working hard for every day and night.”

Velez admitted that nearly half of Minglanilla’s roster will feature new faces this season.

For Talisay Aksyon Agad’s Tristan Rama, last year’s finals loss came down to the breaks of the game.

“It was all the breaks of the game that decided it. Their players wanted to win just as much as we did. But Talisay is ready this year to face the challenges ahead,” Rama said.

The spotlight won’t be solely on the Minglanilla–Talisay rivalry. San Fernando, despite facing hurdles in its preparations, is determined to be a strong contender. Town councilor—and cager himself—Carlos Canoy shared that their sports complex has been under renovation for months, forcing the team to look elsewhere for practice.

“Preparation has been a challenge since our gym is still under renovation, but we found a way to train thanks to the City of Naga allowing us to use their sports complex,” Canoy said. “We will fight hard and showcase our players’ capabilities.”

Also seeing action this season are Naga Atong Garbo, Sibonga Pillars, and Sidlak Carcar.

The opening date and official venue of the tournament will be announced soon.

