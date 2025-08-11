Castro: Vice Ganda’s ‘jet ski’ parody based on Duterte’s own words

MANILA, Philippines — Palace Press Officer Claire Castro defended comedian and host Vice Ganda against critics of his “jet ski holiday” joke, saying the things referenced in the spoof came from former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Castro spoke out after Vice Ganda faced backlash from Duterte’s supporters for his parody of the popular social media meme during the first day of his two-day concert with Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez last August 8.

READ: Vice Ganda, Regine Velasquez draw laughs, ire with jetski skit in concert

Velasquez opened the set by singing the popular line, “Darling, hold my hand,” as Vice Ganda, dressed in sparkly pink leotards and a bright pink wig, pranced onstage with backup dancers holding a tarpaulin that read “Jet ski holiday.”

“Nothing beats a jet ski holiday, right now from Manila to the West Philippine Sea via jet ski. Get unlimited water bombing from Chinese vessels and a free trip to The Hague by the ICC (International Criminal Court). Promo applies to DDS (Diehard Duterte Supporters) only. Pinklawans and BBMs are prohibited. Huwag niyo akong subukan, mga pu****i** niyo (Don’t try my patience, you sons of b******),” Vice Ganda said.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Duterte pledged to ride a jet ski to the Spratly Islands and plant a Philippine flag there.

However, the parody did not sit well with some netizens, who said Vice Ganda had “crossed the line.”

Castro slammed Vice Ganda’s critics in a video posted on her personal YouTube account on Sunday.

“This is not a made-up story or a joke. This came from former President Duterte himself, so don’t be offended, DDS,” Castro said, referring to the jetski promise.

“Isn’t it true that China used water cannons against our Philippine Coast Guard?” she asked.

“This makes it seem like Vice Ganda is the rude one, but wait—who is really rude? Who uses foul language? Who insults Filipinos, right? Who is truly indecent?” she added.

Castro then played a video clip of Vice President Sara Duterte at a “Free Duterte rally” in The Hague, Netherlands, where she claimed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. allegedly failed to continue her father’s administration’s legacy.

“You, DDS, VP Sara, former President Duterte, the Dutertes—you insult the president, and you call yourselves decent? Then Vice Ganda uses a parody based on what the former president said, and you get upset,” Castro said.

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, a Duterte ally, also criticized Vice Ganda.

In a social media video posted Sunday, Roque scolded Vice Ganda for “kicking someone who was already down.”

“You know us Filipinos—when someone is already down, we don’t kick them, Vice Ganda. But what you did was different. Tatay Digong (Duterte) is already on the ground, already imprisoned, 80 years old, probably going to die in jail, and you keep kicking him,” he said.

Roque noted that Duterte’s supporters are unhappy with the comedian’s actions.

“Well, just pray that Tatay Digong and his supporters always stay down,” he said.

“Don’t forget, the world is round, and if that comes back to you, I hope Tatay Digong’s supporters will remember to have a heart and not kick you when you’re down,” he added.

