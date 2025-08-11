New Mandaue acting treasurer focuses on revenue generation

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Newly appointed Acting City Treasurer Claire Cabalda has identified revenue collection performance and regular cash counts as her top priorities as she officially assumes her concurrent post in Mandaue City.

Cabalda, currently City Treasurer II of Lapu-Lapu City, has now also taken on the responsibility of overseeing Mandaue City’s fiscal management as its Acting City Treasurer.

In an interview, Cabalda said her immediate focus is to assess the city’s current collection systems and implement regular cash counts to verify the accuracy of reported revenues.

This move supports the new city administration’s goal of ensuring sufficient funds for ongoing projects and programs.

“We need to take a closer look at how collections are being handled—how efficient the processes are and whether targets are being met,” Cabalda said. “We’ve heard initial reports that revenue goals were not achieved in the last two years. Now we have to confirm that through official data and identify where improvements are needed.”

Cabalda explained that regular cash counts are standard procedures in the treasurer’s office to check if funds are intact and properly accounted for. These are essential for evaluating collection performance.

While still familiarizing herself with Mandaue’s processes and operations, Cabalda noted that although highly urbanized cities share similarities, operational differences exist.

She pointed out that Mandaue’s collection system differs from Lapu-Lapu’s, particularly in terms of system integration and office connectivity.

“Even if both are highly urbanized cities with nearly the same number of barangays, there are differences in systems and procedures,” Cabalda said. “Understanding how Mandaue’s internal systems connect across departments is crucial, as it affects the flow and recording of financial transactions.”

Cabalda noted she has yet to see the full official reports on Mandaue’s revenue performance but has heard the city may have consistently fallen short of its collection targets.

Given her concurrent appointment, Cabalda will divide her time between Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, planning to report to Mandaue two to three times a week. She acknowledged the challenge of serving two major cities simultaneously but expressed readiness to handle the responsibility.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano welcomed Cabalda’s appointment and expressed confidence in her leadership, citing her experience and integrity in public financial management.

“We look forward to working with you in building a better and more efficient Mandaue City,” the mayor posted on his official Facebook page.

