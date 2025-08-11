Mandaue City to reallocate ₱218 million for priority projects

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City plans to reallocate ₱218 million in unused funds from 2016 to 2024 to support urgent priorities such as desilting operations, beautification, and improvements in solid waste management.

However, before these funds can be reused, they must first be officially declared as savings and reverted to the city’s general fund.

The reclassification is part of an ordinance authored by City Councilor Atty. Joel Seno, which passed first reading on Monday, August 11. Once approved, the amount will serve as a supplemental budget to fund 12 priority projects scheduled for implementation this year.

“These are unutilized funds from 2016 to 2024, and many of the projects they were originally allocated for are no longer implementable,” Seno explained.

“We need to declare them as savings so we can revert them to the general fund. After that, we amend the Annual Investment Plan, and only then can we move forward with the supplemental budget.”

Seno cited various technical and legal issues that have stalled previous projects, including delays in road right-of-way acquisitions and ongoing negotiations with affected residents.

“Some projects required additional budgeting or coordination with stakeholders but did not push through. That’s why declaring these funds as savings is necessary—otherwise, they cannot be utilized,” he added.

The ₱218 million originally formed part of the city’s 20% development fund over the past eight years.

Under the proposal, the reallocated budget will support 12 projects aligned with Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano’s development agenda.

The largest allocation, ₱60 million, will go to the Provision of Food Assistance to Households through the City Social Welfare and Services Office.

Another ₱45 million is earmarked for the formulation of the Detailed Engineering Design for the planned New City Hospital, and ₱30 million for the procurement of heavy equipment for drainage maintenance and other projects.

₱23 million is allocated for the improvement and upgrading of the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, while ₱18 million is set for the beautification of center islands and the development of green open spaces.

Other reallocations include leasing a compactor truck, paying tipping fees for solid waste management services, installing solar lamps, road maintenance in various barangays, procurement of construction supplies for city and barangay repair and maintenance activities (excluding administrative structures and expenses), and soil testing for the Sports Oval and the proposed new Mandaue City College campus.

