High-value target arrested in Lapu-Lapu City buy-bust operation
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – An identified high-value target in Lapu-Lapu City was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Lapu-Lapu City Team in coordination with the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) in Sitio Pakpakan, Barangay Basak, on August 11, 2025, at around 12:30 a.m.
PDEA-7 Regional Director Joel Plaza identified the suspect as alias “Rits,” 36 years old, a private driver and resident of Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, who was the target of the operation.
Authorities confiscated from him three sachets of alleged shabu weighing a total of 50 grams, with an estimated street value of ₱340,000. They also seized a cellular phone and other pieces of evidence from the suspect.
According to Liea Alcantara, information officer of PDEA-7, the suspect was placed under surveillance and monitoring for two weeks after receiving information about his illegal activities.
The suspect allegedly distributes 300 to 400 grams of shabu weekly, sourced from his supplier.
He will face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article 2 of Republic Act No. 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Currently, the suspect is detained at the custodial facility of PDEA-7.
RELATED STORIES
High-value individual nabbed with P3.5M of illegal drugs in Lapu-Lapu buy-bust
Lapu-Lapu drug bust: P1.3M shabu seized, man nabbed
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.