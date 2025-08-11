High-value target arrested in Lapu-Lapu City buy-bust operation

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – An identified high-value target in Lapu-Lapu City was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Lapu-Lapu City Team in coordination with the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) in Sitio Pakpakan, Barangay Basak, on August 11, 2025, at around 12:30 a.m.

PDEA-7 Regional Director Joel Plaza identified the suspect as alias “Rits,” 36 years old, a private driver and resident of Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, who was the target of the operation.

Authorities confiscated from him three sachets of alleged shabu weighing a total of 50 grams, with an estimated street value of ₱340,000. They also seized a cellular phone and other pieces of evidence from the suspect.

According to Liea Alcantara, information officer of PDEA-7, the suspect was placed under surveillance and monitoring for two weeks after receiving information about his illegal activities.

The suspect allegedly distributes 300 to 400 grams of shabu weekly, sourced from his supplier.

He will face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article 2 of Republic Act No. 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Currently, the suspect is detained at the custodial facility of PDEA-7.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP