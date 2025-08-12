Daily Gospel, August 12

This is the Daily Gospel for today, August 12, 2025, which is the Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, August 11

Daily Gospel, August 10

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 18, 1-5.10.12-14.

The disciples approached Jesus and said, “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?”

He called a child over, placed it in their midst,

and said, “Amen, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven.

Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.

And whoever receives one child such as this in my name receives me.

See that you do not despise one of these little ones, for I say to you that their angels in heaven always look upon the face of my heavenly Father.

What is your opinion? If a man has a hundred sheep and one of them goes astray, will he not leave the ninety-nine in the hills and go in search of the stray?

And if he finds it, amen, I say to you, he rejoices more over it than over the ninety-nine that did not stray.

In just the same way, it is not the will of your heavenly Father that one of these little ones be lost.”

Source: Dailygospel.org