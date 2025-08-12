Bullying reports: Schools now required to act on them – CWC

MANILA, Philippines – All public and private schools must now adopt clear anti-bullying policies, promptly respond to complaints, and take concrete steps to ensure student safety under the revised implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Anti-Bullying Act, the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) said Monday.

In a Bagong Pilipinas interview, CWC executive director Undersecretary Angelo Tapales said the updated rules issued by the Department of Education (DepEd) set minimum standards for school policies, including the obligation to investigate reports and restore a sense of safety for all parties involved.

He said some schools have previously avoided addressing cases, but the new IRR explicitly prohibits such practices.

“Zero reporting doesn’t mean positive performance of school. So, iyong mga ibang schools, at kaunti lang naman iyan, hindi naman lagi at maraming sumusunod naman talaga eskuwelahan (some schools, and they are just few, not all the time, and many schools really perform), do not sweep it under the rag because it doesn’t follow that because a school receives zero reports that the school is really performing well,” he added.

Reports of non-compliance received through the government’s MAKABATA Helpline 1383 will be referred to DepEd for investigation.

“DepEd will also check if you are really implementing your anti-bullying policies. So, binabantayan po kayo ng DepEd (the DepEd is monitoring you),” he added.

The revised IRR also makes principals and school heads fully responsible and accountable for all incidents within their institutions, mandating them to appoint disciplinary officers to handle bullying concerns.

New learner formation officers will also be designated to support interventions.

Tapales said the CWC will work with DepEd’s Learner Protection and Rights Division to monitor compliance and expand the MAKABATA Helpline’s reach to private schools.

The strengthened anti-bullying framework comes alongside the implementation of Republic Act No. 12080, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-being Promotion Act, which requires schools to convert guidance offices into care centers staffed with mental health professionals.

RA 12080 also mandates the creation of mental health offices at the division level.

Tapales said while there are existing training programs for teachers and guidance counselors in providing psychological first aid, more capacity building is needed.

He said the government is determined to make both schools and communities safe for all children, placing accountability on school leaders, staff, and the wider education system. (PNA)

