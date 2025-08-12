‘Gorio’ now a typhoon; ‘habagat’ to drench parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical cyclone Gorio (international name Podul) has intensified into a typhoon but shows a low chance of directly affecting the country, the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

The typhoon packs maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 150 kph.

It was located 745 km. east of Itbayat, Batanes, as of 4 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its bulletin.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels, PAGASA warned, adding that very rough seas will prevail over the seaboards of Batanes.

Mariners of small seacraft, including all types of motorized bancas, are advised not to venture out to sea.

Gorio is forecast to maintain its strength before making landfall over Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon.

READ: Aside from Bising, 10 to 18 more cyclones expected in 2025

The cyclone could possibly exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday night, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the prevailing southwest monsoon or “habagat” will bring rains in some areas.

It will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Localized thunderstorms will cause isolated rain showers over the rest of the country, PAGASA said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP