Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro: I call the shots at Capitol

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “I am calling the shots at the Capitol. I take the lead. I govern.”

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro left a strong statement in response to criticisms that her leadership is being controlled by the Duranos, one of Cebu’s most influential political clans.

During the sidelines of the Provincial Caravan in Camotes Islands, Baricuatro clarified that she answered to no one, particularly the Duranos, in all decision-making at the Capitol.

Support to Duranos

But she stressed that she wanted to express her support to Danao City’s most notable family, especially its patriarch, Mayor Ramon ‘Nito’ Durano III, for backing her gubernatorial bid.

“I was just trying to emphasize that it was Mayor Nito Durano, who was the first and the only mayor sitting, who really endorsed me,” Baricuatro told reporters.

“You know, but that doesn’t mean that he endorsed me, that he is controlling me. I am calling the shots in the Capitol,” she added.

Throughout the 1st caravan of services under her administration in Camotes Island, the governor was accompanied by members of the Durano clan aside from lawyer Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano, who currently sits as the Provincial Administrator.

Collaboration and cooperation

Aside from Nito and Ace, also present were formers Danao City Mayor Thomas ‘Mix’ Durano and 5th District Representative Red Durano.

Camotes Island belongs to the 5th congressional district in Cebu, once the stronghold of the Duranos until incumbent Rep. Duke Frasco of the opposing Garcia camp defeated Red in the 2019 elections.

In the meantime, Baricuatro reiterated her stance of collaboration and cooperation, and doing away with partisan politics.

“Unity, panaghiusa…We are here to serve the province of Cebu, politics aside,” she said.

