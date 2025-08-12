cdn mobile

FIBA Asia Cup: PH beats Saudi Arabia in OT to reach quarterfinals

Philippine News Agency August 12,2025 - 09:24 AM

FIBA Asia Cup

CRUCIAL WIN. Justin Brownlee pulls out another late-game heroics as Gilas Pilipinas defeated host Saudi Arabia, 95-88, in overtime to reach the quarterfinals of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah on Monday (Aug. 11, 2025). The Philippines will face two-time defending champion Australia in the next round on Wednesday (Aug. 13). (Photo from FIBA Asia Cup website)

MANILA – Justin Brownlee did it again when it mattered most, lifting Gilas Pilipinas to a 95-88 overtime win against host Saudi Arabia, 95-88, to barge into the quarterfinals of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 on Monday at King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah.

Brownlee scored a game-high of 29 points, including a contested triple with 8.4 seconds left that sent the game into overtime. He has also five assists and four rebounds.

The Philippines dominated Saudi Arabia in the extra period, 16-9, ignited by Kevin Quiambao’s 3-pointer as Gilas sealed their second win in four games.

Behind Brownlee, AJ Edu, and Quiambao, the Philippines surged to a double-digit lead, 25-15, after the first quarter.

However, the host team bounced back and briefly erased the deficit after a 14-1 run behind the all-around performance of Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, who finished with 33 points, including eight triples.

Edu scored 17 points and made his presence felt inside the paint with 11 rebounds and a block, while Quiambao also finished with 17 points and Scottie Thompson added crucial four points and 10 rebounds.

“They posed a lot of problems for us, and by all rights, they had the game won except for the guy sitting to my right (Brownlee), he’s the big shot. And if you know his history, that’s not unusual. He’s been hitting big shots,” Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said.

The Filipinos will face two-time defending champion Australia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, hoping to further improve their first trip to the quarterfinals of the tournament.(PNA)

TAGS: Asia Cup, Fiba, Philippines, Saudi Arabia
