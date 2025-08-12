Cebu City: Archival eyes between P9B and P11B ‘doable’ budget for 2026

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. is setting his sights on a “realistic and implementable” annual budget for 2026.

He aims to peg the budget between P9.5 billion and P11.5 billion to break away from the city’s history of overestimated income projections and unfunded programs.

Practical revenue

Archival said he has instructed all department heads to craft proposals based on “practical revenue” rather than ambitious figures that actual collections could not support.

“The practical revenue nga atong mahibaw-an is something like P9.5 to P10 billion, so akong gihangyo sa assessor, CTO, ug tanan nga revenue-generating offices nga mu-target ta og something like P11.5 billion. Within that, dinha na ta mukuha sa atong budget per department,” Archival said.

(The practical revenue that we know is something like P9.5 billion to P10 billion, so I requested the assessor, CTO, and alll the revenue-generating offices that our target will be something like P11.5 billion. Within that, it is there that we will get our budget for each department.)

Grounded on city’s fiscal realities

The mayor stressed that the 2026 budget must be grounded on the city’s fiscal realities. Last year, the council approved a P14.6 billion budget for 2025, already trimmed by nearly P3.3 billion from the executive’s P17.9 billion proposal, after significantly slashing or zeroing out allocations for several programs.

Archival noted that in 2024 and 2025, many departments failed to fully utilize their appropriations, revealing a gap between budget requests and actual spending.

“Kung imong tan-awon, naa silay budget pero basically way kwarta. Mao na nga akong gi-request nga i-revisit nila ang ilang mga gasto sa previous years before proposing new allocations,” he said.

(If you look at it, they have the budget but basically they have no money. That is why we requested that they revisit their spending in the previous years before proposing new allocations.)

Focus on essential services

The mayor is advocating for budget priorities focused on essential services and concrete projects.

Key initiatives include the establishment of model farms in the northern and southern districts, along with the procurement of seeds and fertilizers, and the expansion of irrigation facilities to support agriculture.

In terms of infrastructure, efforts will involve working closely with barangays to identify priority roads requiring paving and repair, with clear schedules and funding plans to ensure these improvements are implemented effectively.

Additionally, the mayor is addressing a significant gap in waste management funding, highlighting that while garbage disposal costs range between P400 million to P500 million, the city currently generates only about P100 million in waste-related fees, indicating a need for budget adjustments to cover this shortfall.

Budget proposals

Archival said he would expect the budget proposals to be completed by September 30, giving the City Council ample time to review them in early October.

“Within one and a half months, kuhaon na namo ang proposals, i-sit down, ug ipasa sa council. Hopefully, makita na sa council by October 1 to 15,” he said.

(Within one and a half months, we will get their proposals, we sit down with them, and then we pass it to the council.)

Budget stance

The mayor’s budget stance contrasts sharply with the overambitious proposals in recent years.

In 2023, the Commission on Audit flagged Cebu City’s P51.4 billion budget under former mayor Michael Rama as “unrealistic” and unsupported by adequate cash reserves, with projected income overshooting actual revenue by P42 billion.

Archival said his administration would aim to avoid such pitfalls by keeping targets within achievable bounds.

“Mao ni ang kinahanglan natog doable or practical budget,” he said.

(That is what is needed in our doable or practical budget.)

“Makahimo ta og mga projects nga klaro nga magamit sa kaayohan sa katawhan,” Archival said.

(We can make project that can clearly be used for the good of the public.)

