SWU PHINMA Celebrates a Decade of Growth with “Mundo Granate 2025”

Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA, the biggest Health Science university in the Visayas and Mindanao, recently kicked off the new school year with its annual “Mundo Granate” event on August 9, 2025. This year’s celebration was particularly significant, as it also marked a decade since the university was acquired by PHINMA Education.

Mundo Granate 2025 offered a glimpse into the dynamic and engaging student experience that awaits new and returning students—a journey that effectively balances rigorous academics with an exciting student life.

The festivities drew over 12,000 students, alumni, and employees for a night of music and community pride. Mundo Granate, which is Spanish for “Maroon World,” has become SWU PHINMA’s signature event, and this year’s celebration was its biggest yet. Attendees were treated to performances from the Maroon Dance Crew, Student DJ Kaye, MC Dre, Brigette, and DJ Victor Jao. The night’s highlight was a highly anticipated show by OPM singer Adie, who captivated the crowd with his popular hits.

Beyond the stage, the event featured a variety of engaging booths, food kiosks, and extended into the local community. The celebration saw the university adopt communities in Sambag 1 and Sambag 2, with SWTOWN joining the festivities, showcasing SWU PHINMA’s commitment to both campus and community initiatives.

Balancing Academics and Student Life

Maita G. Magalong, SWU PHINMA’s Vice President of Student Life, explained the event’s importance, emphasizing the need for a holistic balance in student life. “We demand academic excellence from our students, but we must also remember their youth,” she said. “If we expect them to work hard, we must also allow them to play hard.”

According to Magalong, events such as Mundo Granate foster pride and create a sense of community. The university’s goal is to provide a high-quality education while ensuring all activities, including Mundo Granate, reflect a commitment to excellence. The school wants its students to feel that SWU PHINMA is the best choice for them.

Ten Years of Transformation

Over the past ten years under PHINMA Education, SWU has undergone significant improvements, including upgraded facilities and stronger academic programs, all part of a mission to provide accessible, high-quality, and industry-relevant education. The new Ramon V. Del Rosario Building, set to be inaugurated on October 14, 2025, stands as a testament to this ongoing growth.

Mundo Granate 2025 offered a glimpse into the dynamic and engaging student experience that awaits new and returning students—a journey that effectively balances rigorous academics with an exciting student life.

Enrollment is still open until August 29, 2025. For more information, you can contact SWU PHINMA at 09178102300 or email [email protected].