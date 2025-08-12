2026 Cebu City projects: Archival eyes billions in collectibles to fund them

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. is banking on billions of pesos in uncollected taxes and a faster, friendlier business permitting process to bankroll his administration’s 2026 priorities.

He said all this without raising real property or business taxes.

In a recent interview, Archival said the city’s revenue-generating departments had been tasked to help hit the P11.5-billion target for next year’s budget by focusing on delinquent accounts and widening the tax base through improved business registration compliance.

“Daghan man ta’g collectibles nga wa pa nato makolekta, pila na ka bilyon. Mao na atong focus aron mubayad gyud sila kay mao may kolektahonon,” Archival said.

(We have collectibles that we have not yet collected, how many billions. That is what will be our focus so that they will pay because that is what we will collect.)

Many businesses without permits

The mayor noted that Cebu City has more than 50,000 registered businesses, but many more operate without permits, often because of the lengthy and tedious application process.

“Daghan kaayong reklamo nga naglisod sila sa pagkuha og business permit, mao nga di na lang sila mukuha,” he said.

(Many have complained that it is very difficult to get a business permit, so the would not just get one.)

Archival has ordered the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) here to devise a simplified process within the month to make it easier for entrepreneurs to comply.

He said attracting more legitimate businesses into the system would not only expand the city’s revenue pool but also improve transparency and regulation.

Funding priorities without tax hikes

The push to recover collectibles and streamline permits comes as the city prepares its proposed P11.5-billion annual budget for 2026, the smallest in recent years, which will focus spending on key areas, including:

Health care – Completion of the Cebu City Medical Center and upgrading all health centers to secure PhilHealth accreditation.

Flood control – Updating the drainage master plan and carrying out immediate cleanup and desilting operations.

Disaster preparedness – Purchasing new equipment and identifying dedicated evacuation sites to avoid disrupting classes when schools are used as shelters.

Education – Restoring automatic scholarship grants for all public high school graduates and potentially expanding free school supplies from select grades to all elementary and high school students.

Food production – Allocating more funds to agricultural programs to reduce the city’s reliance on imported food.

Environment – Investing in electric vehicles for the city’s fleet, along with solar charging stations and solar-powered streetlights to cut operating costs.

Housing – Identifying homeless residents for inclusion in medium-rise building projects, with funds for both land acquisition and construction.

Improving efficiency

Archival said his administration was determined to deliver these programs by improving efficiency and maximizing collections instead of introducing new taxes, which he warned could burden residents and businesses already facing economic challenges.

“Kinahanglan ta mag-focus sa makolekta nato ug sa pagpa-easy sa pagkuha og permits para mas daghan ang murehistro. Mao ni ang paagi para maka-fund ta sa atong mga projects nga dili na kinahanglan ta mopasaka og buhis,” the mayor said.

(We need to focus on our collection and to make it easier to get permits so that more will register. This is the way so that we can have funds for our projects that we don’t have to need to increase taxes.)

With the budget ceiling lower than in previous years, Archival said every peso must be spent effectively and every potential source of revenue fully tapped.

He vowed that the city’s fiscal policy would center on compliance, collection, and public service delivery.

