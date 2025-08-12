Cebu PB defers appointment of ex-member Borgonia as Capitol consultant

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Provincial Board (PB) has confirmed the appointment of another set of consultants during its regular session on Monday, August 11 except for one—their ex-member.

The legislative body deferred the approval of the consultancy appointment of lawyer John Ismael “Jiembo” Borgonia who previously sat as member representing the 3rd District.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro tapped Borgonia as consultant on Political and Social Matters. His appointment papers were included on Monday’s deliberation, together with 10 other consultants.

Martinez: What is a social consultant?

But during the discussion, the PB wanted to invite Borgonia to its next session so the members couls be informed about the importance of his role in the Capitol.

Among those who raised questions about Borgonia’s role was Board Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez.

“I don’t hold grudges at all, but it’s just that, Mr. Chair, we have the responsibility to simply ask why we are appointing a political and social consultant. I don’t even know what a social consultant is. I just want to know. Of course, if he can come here and shed light on the matter, perhaps we could reconsider,” Martinez said.

“But as of the moment, for all of us, I don’t know—if I ask you what you mean by political and social matters, I would really be open to anyone to explain and define what political and social matter is all about. Just to put the record straight, Mr. Chair, if it’s okay to defer the approval of the contract of Atty. John Ismael Borgonia, without prejudice to the approval of the other consultants, because it’s self-explanatory, Mr. Chair,” he added.

Opportunity to explain side

Following this, the board agreed to amend the resolution to give Borgonia the opportunity to explain his side.

Borgonia came under fire just a week after the May 12 polls by members of the previous legislative body after criticizing their decision to entertain the controversial P1.2 billion supplemental budget of former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Many, including Borgonia, deemed Garcia’s move as a ‘last-minute political maneuvering.’

While the other consultancy contracts were approved, Board Member Neneth Reluya of the 1st District clarified that the move was not to single out the former board member but to keep the legislative body open to further questions.

Vice Gov. Soco’s manifestation

Cebu Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco also made a manifestation, recalling the heated discussions in the 16th Sangguniang Panlalawigan over a resolution to pass the ₱1.2-billion supplemental budget under the previous administration.

“To me personally and to most of the members of the 16th Sangguniang Panlalawigan, it was an affront to this institution. A discouraging and derogatory act that tends to destroy this very institution which we now represent and which I chair as your vice governor,” Soco said.

“As for this body, it shall never forget the demolition… that affected the image and reputation of this institution. What was entered into the journals and the records… and will forever be maintained on record in this institution… will never be forgotten and will never be erased. An institution that we continuously and carefully uphold.”

New consultants

Board Member Raymond Calderon of the 2nd district authored the resolution granting Baricuatro the authority to sign a six-month consultancy contract to appoint new consultants for the Executive.

These included Dr. Elisse Nicole ‘Nikki’ Catalan (Consultant on Health and Hospital Development), Serecio Jo (Consultant on Transportation and Mobility), Michael Francis Acevedo Lopez (Consultant on International Relations), Maria Victoria Osmeña (Consultant on International Studies and Education), Engineer Grecilda Padilla Sanchez (Consultant on Livelihood and Sustainable Agriculture), Lawyer Edmund Lao (Legal Consultant), Christopher Baricuatro (Consultant on Legislative Matters), Romanico Ocampo (Consultant on Internal Audit), and Jose Eleazar R. Bersales (Consultant on Heritage and Culture).

