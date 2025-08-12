The Monkey Bar by Chef Jenzel Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Art, Philanthropy, and Community

PANGLAO, BOHOL – On August 9, 2025, The Monkey Bar marked its third anniversary with a vibrant celebration that blended art, community, and charity. The event successfully raised funds for feeding programs in collaboration with Sunshine Homes Orphanage, showcasing the bar’s commitment to giving back to the community that has supported it over the past three years.

The night was a perfect reflection of Monkey Bar’s mission to be a space where good company, great drinks, and memorable moments meet, all while making a positive impact.

The anniversary bash was a feast for the senses, featuring a free round of drinks and canapés for guests, along with a unique program of art activities and live music. The talented acoustic duo, Fred and Ellen, serenaded the crowd throughout the evening, while a collective of Boholano artists brought their passion and creativity to the event, turning the space into a hub of artistic expression.

The celebration was highlighted by a live art showcase with several experiential activities:

Manlilikha : Guests were invited to experience the “Freedom Table”where they can express themselves through paint.

: Guests were invited to experience the “Freedom Table”where they can express themselves through paint. Pasadya : Guests can design their bags or let our local artists guide them.

: Guests can design their bags or let our local artists guide them. Saksi : Attendees watched in awe as artists created live paintings.

: Attendees watched in awe as artists created live paintings. Sayaw sa Apoy: A stunning fire dance show captivated the audience.

The event featured a powerful artistic lineup, including renowned Boholano artist Mr. Elvin Vitor, who is one of the recipients of the Leonardo da Vinci International Award. The participating artists included:

Dave Aparicio

Elysse Odette Salugsugan

Elvin Vitor

Fria Vale

Glen Cris Ancog

Jec Harvey Olaivar

John Quizo

Lebron de Guzman

Sienna Lerin

Teo Palban

Wofelle

Ymmylyn Ranara Olaivar

Guests also enjoyed an open-fire cooking experience. The night was a perfect reflection of Monkey Bar’s mission to be a space where good company, great drinks, and memorable moments meet, all while making a positive impact.