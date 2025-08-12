‘Gorio’ maintains strength, Signal No. 1 up in Batanes

MANILA, Philippines – Signal No. 1 was hoisted in Batanes as Typhoon Gorio (international name Podul) maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 150 kph, the weather bureau said in its 11 a.m. bulletin on Tuesday.

Batanes will also experience heavy rainfall caused by Gorio, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The typhoon was located 560 km. east of Itbayat, Batanes as of 10 a.m., moving westward at 25 kph.

Gorio is enhancing the southwest monsoon or “habagat”, which will bring strong to gale-force gusts across the Babuyan Islands and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Up to very rough seas will prevail over the seaboards of Batanes. Sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels, PAGASA reported.

Rough seas will prevail over the northern and eastern seaboards of the Babuyan Islands. Mariners of small seacraft, including all types of motorboats, are advised not to venture out to sea.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is now expecting Gorio to slightly intensify before making landfall over Taiwan on Wednesday.

The cyclone is still forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday night. (PNA)

