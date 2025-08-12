Escudero admits P30M campaign donation but denies helping contractor

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero said on Tuesday that he did not help Centerways Construction secure big-ticket flood control projects with the government.

Escudero said this as he confirmed that the firm donated P30 million to his 2022 election campaign.

Escudero made the clarification after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed that P100 billion—about 20 percent of the government’s P545-billion flood mitigation budget from July 2022 to May 2025—was awarded to just 15 contractors, including Centerways Construction.

While confirming that the firm’s owner made a lump-sum donation to his campaign, Escudero denied any involvement with the company, saying he is not, in any way, a business partner.

“That’s the same innuendo and insinuation that’s always being attached and said just because someone contributed or gave. He has long been my friend and acquaintance, and he has genuinely helped us—even long before this became an issue—and he’s really from Sorsogon,” Escudero said in Filipino during a press conference.

Asked if he assisted the firm to land government flood deals when he was already a senator, Escudero simply said that the construction company secured more projects when he was not yet a member of the Senate.

“The bigger amount he got was when I wasn’t here. I wasn’t here then,” he said.

Escudero stressed he was not a partner of the firm and urged the public to focus instead on government officials who actually own companies that secured major deals for the administration’s flood control programs.

“I am not part of his business. Again, that’s the innuendo and insinuation being floated and propagated. Why don’t we look instead at which lawmakers and government officials are actual contractors and owners of companies that secured government contracts?” he said./mcm

