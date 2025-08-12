Duke to Pam, Cebu PB: Support upgrade of Danao Provincial Hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu 5th District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco is appealing for support from the Provincial Government on his proposal to upgrade the provincial hospital in Danao City into a level II general hospital.

If his proposal is approved, the facility will already be placed under the Department of Health (DOH) and will get funding from the national government.

“This will relieve the Cebu Provincial Government of financial responsibility for its operations, allowing them to redirect resources to other vital programs and services,” Frasco said in a statement.

Moreover, having a general hospital in Danao City is expected to help address congestion problems at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), a tertiary-level hospital that currently serves patients from across the province and other parts of the Visayas.

“By establishing a fully capable Level II hospital in Northern Cebu, we will help decongest VSMMC and ensure that patients from distant municipalities will not have to travel far just to get life-saving treatment,” Frasco said.

Danao Hospital upgrade

Frasco authored House Bill No. 3313 or a“An Act Upgrading the Cebu Provincial Hospital in the City of Danao, Province of Cebu, Into a Level II General Hospital to be Known as the North Cebu Medical Center, Increasing its Bed Capacity, Upgrading its Professional Health Care Services and Facilities, Authorizing the Increase of its Medical Personnel, and Appropriating Funds Therefor” which he first introduced in December 2020 under the 18th Congress.

The proposed measured was referred to the Committee on Health on January 18, 2021.

“However, due to the pandemic and time constraints, the measure remained pending in the committee,” he said.

Frasco refiled his bill in the 19th Congress on June 30, 2022 as House Bill No. 107.

The proposed measure reached committee level but was no longer discussed because of the lack of a Cebu Provincial Board resolution supporting it.

Frasco said that “the lack of such endorsement has been a large factor in the delay of the committee’s deliberations on the bill.”

Under the 20th Congress, Frasco refiled his bill with hopes of getting the support of Governor Pamela Baricuatro and the current Provincial Board Members.

Frasco’s bill is set for first reading and referral to the Committee on Health this week. He expressed hope of getting the needed support for “this long-overdue measure to move forward.”

Healthcare access

Now serving his term as Cebu 5th District Rep., Frasco wanted to make sure that his proposal to upgrade the provincial hospital in Danao City is accomplished as part “of his long-standing advocacy to improve healthcare access and services not only for the people in the 5th District, but for all municipalities in Northern Cebu.”

Healthcare, alongside education and infrastructure are among his top priorities.

“This is not just about improving the hospital, it is about investing in the future of healthcare for my constituents, while also being fiscally prudent.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP