Police urge responsible drinking after fatal beating in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has reminded the public to drink responsibly and avoid engaging in fights or assaults when under the influence of alcohol, following the death of a street dweller in Barangay Guizo on Sunday night, August 9.

Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly beating a fellow street dweller to death during the incident.

The suspect, identified as Jhon Rey Lopez, is single, has no permanent address, and is also a street dweller.

PLTCOL Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), told CDN Digital that the incident stemmed from Lopez being intoxicated with a local liquor.

Earlier that day, at around 5 p.m., Lopez was drinking along A. Del Rosario Street in Guizo with the victim and a witness when an argument broke out between Lopez and the victim.

Villaro noted that this was not Lopez’s first altercation, as he had previously been apprehended for incidents involving intoxication but was eventually released.

The witness, along with bystanders, intervened to break up the fight, bringing the drinking session to an end.

However, later that night at around 11:30 p.m., Lopez, still under the influence of alcohol, returned to where the victim was and allegedly punched the victim in the head and slammed it to the ground, ultimately leading to the victim’s death.

The victim was identified as Dave Maglasang, of legal age and a resident of Pilit, Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City.

Local authorities responded to the scene and apprehended Lopez past midnight on Saturday, August 9.

Maglasang’s remains were brought to a funeral home, where they await identification and claim by his family.

Drink responsibly

Villaro emphasized that people who cannot control themselves should avoid drinking alcohol altogether to prevent causing trouble.

“Kung mag-inom, isulod sa tiyan, dili sa ulo. Mas maayo nga dili nalang muinom kung kabalo ta nga maoy ta, likayan nalang nato ang inom,” Villaro stated.

(If you drink, let it go to your stomach, not your head. It’s better not to drink at all if we know we get out of control—let’s just avoid drinking.)

