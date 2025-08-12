Future flight attendant crowned Miss Cordova Eco-Tourism 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The candidate from Brgy. Ibabao was crowned Miss Cordova Eco-Tourism 2025 on Monday, August 11.

Mika Valle Emukai, 19, won P50, 000 and brought home several major awards, including Miss Photogenic, Best in Swimsuit, Netizens’ Choice Award, and Best in Production.

“No words can describe how I’m feeling right now. I’m very, very happy. I didn’t expect to win the crown, but here I am, wearing the Miss Cordova Eco-Tourism 2025 crown,” Emukai, a future flight attendant, said in an interview after the pageant.

Ashley Nicole Fernandez Miñoza (Brgy. Cogon) won 1st runner-up while Samantha Nicole Ligan (Brgy. Gabi) won 2nd runner-up. They pocketed P30,000 and P20,000 in cash prizes, respectively.

Emukai wowed the judges during the question and answer portion. She was asked how she would inspire the people of Cordova to honor the unseen gifts this vibrant island has to offer that truly sustain us?

“Cordova has so much beauty, and it is not just seen, it is felt. As someone who is advocating for responsible tourism, Cordova has so much to offer: its mangrove, its marine life, its cultural richness. We should all be responsible, because together, as partner of progress, let us be the changemakers — the pioneers of a future where character guides us, resilience drives us, and global awareness unites us. Let us forge a future that we can be proud of — a future that reflects the best of who we are and who we aspire to be as Cordovanhon, so that we can have an effective, progressive, and sustainable future,” Emukai replied.

With her answer, Emukai bested the 12 other pageant candidates as she won the Miss Cordova Eco-Tourism 2025 crown.

During his speech, Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan thanked the pageant organizers, sponsors, and partners for the event’s successful hosting at the Cordova Sports and Cultural Center.

“To all the candidates, as mayor of Cordova, I all congratulate you kay kamong tanang naningkamot and deserve nga mahimong winners,” Suan said.

(To all candidates, as mayor of Cordova, I congratulate you because you all tried your best and deserve to become winners.)

Meanwhile, Board Member Larenz Lagon of the 6th District of Cebu said that the Provincial Government is extending cash aid of P300,000 for the town’s fiesta celebration in honor of is patron saint, San Roque.