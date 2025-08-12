28-year old drowns in Liloan, authorities issue safety reminders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities are reminding beachgoers to stay within designated swimming zones to prevent being swept away by strong currents, following the drowning of a 28-year-old man in Liloan on Sunday, August 10.

The victim, identified as John Carlo Apundar, was recovered off the waters of Barangay Catarman on Monday morning, August 11.

He was reported missing after drowning past 3 p.m. the previous day.

Police Executive Master Sgt. Eutiquio Prosia, investigator of the Liloan Police Station, in an interview with CDN Digital, said that Apundar had been celebrating his partner’s birthday at a beach resort in the area when the incident happened.

According to his partner, the victim was allegedly slightly intoxicated when he decided to dive for sea urchins.

Moments later, she noticed that he had gone beyond the designated swimming area, which was marked by buoys indicating unsafe waters.

Apundar then reportedly suffered leg cramps, leaving him vulnerable to the strong current. Those ashore, including the victim’s partner, were unable to help immediately due to rough waters.

Upon receiving the report, local authorities, including divers from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bantay Dagat, and personnel from the Liloan Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), launched a search and rescue operation.

The Cebu City Disaster Team also joined the retrieval efforts later that evening.

Apundar’s body was recovered the following morning. Upon seeing him, his partner broke down in tears, while Apundar’s mother and relatives, who were at the scene, confirmed the body was his.

Safety reminders

Prosia urged beachgoers to be careful, particularly when swimming under the influence of alcohol.

“Ang amo advice sa mga mangligoay, kung makainom gani, di nalang musawm sa dagat and kung maligo man gyud sila sa dagat, di sila malapas sa boya nga gibutangan og barricade kay kanang sa unahan ana niya, lawm na gyud na siya,” Prosia said.

Our advice to those beachgoers, if you have drank liquor, don’t swim at sea and if they would really want to bath in the sea, then they should not go past the buoys where a barricade is placed because a few meters away the sea would really be deep.)

Prosia further noted that authorities are conducting information drives in nearby beaches to reinforce safety reminders for both resort operators and beachgoers.

