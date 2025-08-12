LTO-7 suspends operations in Bohol for one month

CEBU CITY, Philippines – On the request of Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has decided to suspend operations against registration and licensing requirement violators for a month.

A report posted by the Bohol Provincial Information and Media Office (PIMO) quoted LTO-7 Director Glen Galario saying that the Governor’s request was “just fair” as he also warned the public that once operations resume in September, the agency will strictly enforce Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

“Trabaho lang, walang personalan. Pero kudos to Gov. Aris kay ikaw ra gyud, sa akong experience, ikaw ra ang politiko nga naghatag gyud ug taas nga oras sa mga constituents to prepare” Galario said.

(This is just work, nothing personal. But kudos to Gov. Aris because based on my experience, you are the only politician who gave your constituents enough time to prepare.)

Galario and Aumentado were together in a press conference on Monday, August 11, that was held at the Bohol Capitol Session Hall.

Suspend LTO-7 operations for a month

During the gathering, Aumentado made a request to suspend LTO-7 operations in their province for a month to give Bol-anons ample time to update their vehicle registrations, renew driver’s licenses, and meet other legal requirements to avoid the payment of fines.

Aumentado said that doing so would also address claims of people who say that they were not properly informed of agency regulations.

“Ato ng obligasyon isip mga konstituwente, as a good citizen, kinahanglanon kita mu comply kung unsay angay natong buhaton para kita dili ta magproblema sa panahon kon naa nay enforcement nga himuon sa LTO,” Aumentado said as he also urged the public to take advantage of the one month grace period.

(It is our obligation as constituents, as good citizens to comply with what is required of us to prevent problems that may occur during LTO enforcement.)

Road safety

Galario said that when they resume their operations, they will require drivers to present a valid license and vehicle registration. They will also be campaigning against colorum operations and the proper display of plate numbers.

For his part, LTO-7 Operations Division Chief Aden Belza said that compliance with road safety equipment and adherence to the helmet law are also mandatory.

Belza said motorists should make sure that their vehicle wipers, signal lights, headlights, and side mirrors are in good working condition to ensure the safety of the drivers and the public.

Moreover, he also issued a reminder against allowing minors to ride motorcycles, unless they are able to reach the standard foot pegs and hold on securely to the rider’s waist.

No more backlog

Meanwhile, Galario reported that there is no more backlog for pre-2017 plates and that the LTO has been mandated to complete the release of all pending vehicle plates by October 31, 2025.

For vehicle plates that were issued from 2018 onwards, motorists can check the availability of these through the LTO plate number tracker online.

Galario said that his office will also coordinate closely with the provincial government and seek its assistance in distribution of the remaining plates.

In addition, Galario said that Bohol has their full support in the implementation of LTO-related programs as he also expressed optimism for a strong partnership in improving transportation services and road safety in the province.

Aumentado also made a commitment to support LTO’s initiatives to promote road safety and ensure compliance with transportation laws.

