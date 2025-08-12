2 Lapu workers sacked for fraudulent release of senior’s b-day cash gift

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two casual employees of the Barangay Mayor’s Office (BMO) at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall were terminated from service for their alleged involvement in the fraudulent release of the P1,000 birthday cash gift that was intended for a deceased senior citizen in Brgy. Gun-ob.

This was confirmed by BMO Head Nestor Parame, who also revealed that the termination order signed by City Administrator Danilo Almendras took effect on Friday, August 8.

Parame said the termination stemmed from a complaint filed by Jan Ray Tumulak, who claimed that the birthday cash gift that was intended for his late father was claimed by another individual.

Last July 18, Tumulak wrote the mayor’s office to raise his concern.

In his letter, Tumulak said that his father, Antonio, celebrated his 63rd birthday on June 13. He passed away a few days later or on July 2.

The distribution of the birthday cash gift from the Lapu-Lapu City Government was made from July 10 to 15, with senior citizens, who celebrated their birthdays in June, qualified to receive the amount.

However, to his surprise, Tumulak said that the allocation for his late father was already claimed by an individual who only affixed his thumbmark instead of a signature on the claim form.

Parame said that an investigation into the matter led to them to the two casual employees who were ordered terminated on Friday.

Meanwhile, Parame is urging other senior citizens who may have experienced the same to visit their office and file a complaint for them to conduct a formal investigation on the matter.

Also, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan said that they are now studying ways on how they can release the birthday cash gift earlier to its beneficiaries.

