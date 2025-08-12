Archival sets appointment rule for mayor’s office visits

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No one can just walk into the mayor’s office without an appointment, unless Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has the time to spare.

Archival clarified that while the Cebu City Mayor’s Office still accepts walk-in visitors, these will only be accommodated when his packed daily schedule allows.

“That’s correct,” Archival said when asked if people entering the mayor’s office are required to secure an appointment. “Of course,” he added, when pressed if the rule applied to all visitors.

However, he stressed that exceptions are made when his workload permits.

“Dawaton gihapon na basta naa koy time. Makita man na nako sa akong opisina,” Archival explained.

(I will still accept if I have time. I am able to determine that when I am at my office.)

The mayor described his workdays as stretching from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., with an average of 25 meetings daily, some held inside City Hall and others outside.

“Imagine sa usa ka adlaw, naa koy meeting 25 ka meeting. Now, ang oras sa mayor otso oras ra… pero ang atong taw na serbisyuhan usa ka million,” he said, referring to Cebu City’s population.

(Imagine, in a day, I have 25 meetings. Now, the mayor is only required to work for eight hours, but the people that I have to serve is about a million.)

Walk-ins

Archival pointed out that many walk-ins often come to ask for financial assistance, a situation he has been familiar with since his time as a city councilor.

“During the time nga konsehal pa ko, inig ka Wednesday ana, daghan managyo og kwarta… usahay abot og kwatro sintos kabuok,” he said, noting that some of these visitors are repeat cases.

(During the time when I was still a councilor, every Wednesday, a lot of people would come to ask for monetary assistance. Sometimes they would reach 400.)

The mayor explained that the influx of people has been heavier in recent weeks as both national and local offices have been mandated to make courtesy calls to the mayor.

This, he said, is to ensure that city programs are in sync with those of other agencies.

Archival stressed that without some form of control, opening the mayor’s office to everyone at once would be chaotic.

“Kanang atong mayor’s office, imo nang i-open, mura na og Carbon,” he said, comparing it to Cebu City’s busiest public market.

(If you open the mayor’s office to everyone, it will look like Carbon.)

Appointments

He added that his staff keeps track of scheduled appointments and, when necessary, redirects certain visitors to other offices to avoid congestion.

“Not everybody makasud sa akong office… pero makakita ko ninyo, gawason man gyud na nako,” Archival told reporters.

(Not everyone can enter my office… but if I see you, I will definitely go out.)

While some have criticized the appointment requirement, Archival argued it is a matter of efficiency and fairness.

“Unya ang mga taw muingon nga di nako makigstorya sa mga taw… It’s unfair muingon kang dili makaistorya,” he said.

(What if others would say that I no longer talk to the people. That’s unfair.)

The mayor posed the question back to the public.

“So unsa may inyong suggestion nga akong buhaton? Nga dili nalang ta mag appointment, atong palinyahon ang tanan taw?” he said.

(What can you suggest that I should do? Should we not do appointments and instead make the people fall in line?)

