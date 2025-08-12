Mandaue City College gets aid in addressing classrooms shortage

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Government has partnered with local business groups in addressing concerns that are affecting the operations of the Mandaue City College (MCC), especially its shortage of classroom.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said they are working with the Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce for the construction of canopy-type temporary classrooms to replace the tents that some of the students used to occupy.

Having canopy-type classrooms will offer comfort to learners as they try to implement a long-term solution to the school’s congestion problems – the construction of a new college building next year.

The Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), through its President Mark Anthony Ynoc, has also made a commitment to donate electric fans and insulation materials to help improve classroom ventilation.

“The Mandaue City College is fueling our future workforce anyway. So, we want to help the employability of these kids and also make it comfortable for them,” said Ynoc.

Shortage of classrooms

MCC welcomed 2, 700 students this school year, the highest that they’ve had so far. Last school year, MCC had 2, 500 enrollees.

Ouano addressed MCC students during their orientation that was held on Tuesday, August 12, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

“We assured them that the city is working to improve classroom conditions,” he told reporters in an interview after the orientation.

The shortage of classrooms is a concern that has been affected MCC for years. In the past, some of the students even held classes under tents that were set up beside the sports complex.

Moreover, MCC lacked about 200 chairs.

Ouano said that some of the school’s classrooms are also cramped and poorly ventilated, making it difficult for the students to focus on their lessons.

Challenges

Dr. Lourencio Andrino, Officer-in-Charge of the MCC, acknowledged the challenges of managing a larger student population this school year, but said that the support that they have been getting from the city government have been a big help to their operations.

Ouano said MCC operations will be a lot better after the construction of their new building that is set to begin in the early part of 2026.

The seven-story building will accommodate up to 5,000 students.

