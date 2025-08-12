Mandaue City Hall speeds up salary release for JO, COS employees

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Job Order (JO) and Contract of Service (COS) employees of Mandaue City Hall have received their full salaries for the month of July.

Releases began last week, just five working days after the end of the month—a significant improvement in payroll processing.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said that as of August 12, the city has successfully released salaries for workers in 25 departments. There are around 50 departments in total, with the remaining payrolls expected to follow shortly.

“It’s now proven possible,” Ouano said, crediting the full cooperation of all departments and the streamlining of internal processes.

This month’s release covers salaries from July 1 to July 31, a notable improvement compared to previous months when JO employees reportedly waited one to two months for their pay, while COS workers faced delays of up to four months.

The improvement comes after the city implemented a series of reforms aimed at boosting payroll efficiency. Upon taking office on July 1, the Ouano administration identified delayed salary releases as one of the most pressing issues at City Hall.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said that when he assumed office, he was still signing off on unpaid salaries dating back to February, March, April, and May—highlighting the backlog left by the previous administration.

“Karun, gamay na lang gyud ang wala mapermahan sa June, pero dili man na sala nato; sauna man to nga process. Pero kung moingon ka sa new administration, July 1 to July 30, usa ra ka semana. Mahimo ra gyud diay kung mocooperate ang tanan ug open sa change,” said Malig-on.

(Now, only a few items from June remain unsigned, but that’s not our fault; that was from the old process. But if you’re talking about the new administration, from July 1 to July 30, it only took one week. It really is possible if everyone cooperates and is open to change.)

The recent releases were made possible through improved coordination between the Accounting, Legal, and Human Resources offices, as well as the simplification of documentation and approval processes.

A payroll group has also been formed, with representatives from all departments meeting to review payrolls before each scheduled payday.

The city introduced a voucher system that allows employees with complete documentation to be paid on time, while only those with incomplete or problematic records are held back. This ensures the majority of workers are no longer affected by issues involving only a few individuals.

The city has also ended the practice of allowing one employee to collect salaries on behalf of others. Under the new policy, each employee must personally claim their pay.

In addition, the administration is working to eliminate loan shark practices that previously affected take-home pay. “We’re trying to protect our employees and ensure they receive their full compensation,” Ouano said.

Further improvements are expected with the continued enforcement of biometric attendance monitoring and the upcoming shift to an ATM-based payroll system for JO and COS workers. The ATM system is targeted for implementation in September. Once in place, salaries will be deposited directly into employees’ bank accounts, mirroring the process used by regular employees.

Mayor Ouano earlier issued a memorandum requiring strict adherence to official working hours. All departments are now required to submit daily biometric attendance records to the Human Resource and Management Office (HRMO).

Both Ouano and Malig-on expressed confidence that the reforms will ensure prompt salary disbursement and help City Hall operations run more efficiently moving forward.

