Moalboal to build safe haven for gender-based violence survivors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) will soon have a safe haven in the town of Moalboal.

This development follows the official approval of the detailed engineering design for a halfway house in Barangay Bugho by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu 7th District Engineering Office.

This landmark move toward inclusive and compassionate infrastructure aims to provide protection, support services, and a pathway to healing for GBV survivors.

The project, titled “Protection and Support Centers/Buildings: Construction of Halfway Houses Supporting Victims of Gender-Based Violence,” reflects a growing commitment to human rights-centered development in the region.

“This initiative is more than bricks and mortar—it’s a symbol of hope, dignity, and resilience for those who’ve endured trauma,” said Engr. Kat Lisondra, municipal engineer of Moalboal.

The national government has allocated ₱10 million for the project, with construction expected to begin in September this year.

“Base sa initial plan, kay upat ka individuals ug duha ka pamilya,” said Lawyer Nel Ediza, private secretary to Mayor Inocentes Cabaron. (Based on the initial plan, it will accommodate four individuals and two families.)

During a coordination meeting, Mayor Cabaron and other municipal officials met with DPWH representatives, signaling strong inter-agency collaboration and a shared resolve to deliver responsive infrastructure that addresses urgent social needs.

Local leaders and stakeholders in Moalboal have welcomed the development, citing its potential to strengthen the town’s social support systems and reinforce its commitment to safe, inclusive communities.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP