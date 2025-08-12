Sudden downpour floods Metro Cebu; roads impassable

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An hour-long downpour on Tuesday, August 18, triggered widespread flooding across Metro Cebu, leaving dozens stranded, roads impassable, and causing traffic gridlocks that lasted for several hours.

In Lapu-Lapu City, Mayor Cindi King-Chan ordered the early dismissal of daytime classes and suspended evening classes at all levels, both in public and private schools.

Around 3 p.m., severe flooding was reported in Mandaue City, particularly along A.S. Fortuna Street and Lopez Jaena Street, which became impassable to all types of vehicles for about an hour.

Parts of Cebu City also experienced flooding, including sections of General Maxilom Avenue near the Kamputhaw River.

By 4 p.m., floodwaters began to subside, and traffic flow gradually returned to normal.

The state weather bureau in Mactan issued a thunderstorm advisory at 2:45 p.m., warning of heavy rains across most parts of Cebu, including Metro Cebu, due to localized thunderstorms.

The downpour lasted for at least an hour and affected multiple localities, including Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Compostela, Liloan, Danao City, Balamban, Asturias, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Talisay City, Pinamungajan, Naga City, Barili, Badian, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, and Dumanjug.

Heavy rains were also reported in Tuburan, Carmen, Sogod, Catmon, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar City, Sibonga, Argao, Dalaguete, Alegria, Alcoy, Lapu-Lapu City, and Cordova.

