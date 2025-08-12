Drunk police officer allegedly assaults foreigner in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A police officer from the Guindulman Municipal Police Station in Bohol Province is facing serious charges after an American national reported that the officer allegedly threatened him in front of his wife who was holding their five-month-old son and shouted at him outside the town market on Monday afternoon, August 11, 2025.

The officer has been identified as Police Corporal Marcelo Olaer, also known as “Siloy,” who was reportedly intoxicated during the incident.

In a Facebook post by Kenny Foster, the American national, he stated that while he was outside the market, the officer ordered him to pull over. However, as he was about to comply, the officer allegedly pushed him and immediately grabbed his firearm.

The officer then continued shouting, turning around, and taunting them with hand gestures. Witnesses at the market feared that the situation might escalate into a shooting.

Still not satisfied, Olaer allegedly kicked Foster’s motorcycle and attempted to harm his wife, who was holding their child. He then asked her what her nationality was.

Foster tried to protect his wife, but Olaer allegedly punched him in the side, causing injuries to his ribs.

Foster called the 911 hotline, and a few minutes later, police officers from Guindulman arrived. However, the responding officers reportedly told them to go home and take a different route.

“I called 911 and a couple of cops came over. Removed him from the situation. Let us go to the police station outpost while on the phone and when he was still screaming ‘F*** you!’, throwing fingers in my face, he punched me in the ribcage and pushed me a few times,” Foster wrote.

Foster has filed a formal complaint at the Guindulman Municipal Police Station against Police Corporal Marcelo Olaer.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Norman Nuez, spokesperson for the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), said they have instructed the chief of Guindulman to obtain an affidavit from the foreigner to proceed with criminal and administrative charges.

“Ako napud nga gi call up ang attention sa invest, sa pagkakaron kadtong americano kaganinang buntag didto kuno sa police station sa Guindulman ako gika estorya ang hepe para formal nga makuhaan nila og statement ang kadtong foreigner nga ni reklamo sa usa ka police nga murag hulga sa akong tan-aw…and that report mao sad nay basehan sa atung investigator para pud nga matubag sa police ang iyang reklamo,” Nuez said.

(I also called the attention of the investigator. This morning, the American reportedly went to the Guindulman police station. I spoke with the chief so they can formally obtain a statement from the foreigner who complained about a police officer who, in my view, made threats… and that report will serve as the basis for our investigator so the officer can respond to the complaint.)

In addition, the Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Unit of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) will conduct a separate investigation.

Nuez admitted that this is not the first complaint against Corporal Olaer. In 2020, when retired Police Brigadier General Jonathan Cabal was still the provincial police chief, Olaer was also charged for firing his weapon while intoxicated.

As a result, he faced administrative charges and was suspended and demoted from Police Master Sergeant to Corporal.

Nuez noted that Olaer is generally a good officer, but his behavior drastically changes when he is drunk, often resulting in him drawing and firing his weapon.

While the investigation is ongoing, Olaer’s issued firearms, both long and short, have been confiscated, and he may be placed under camp restriction.

“Gi disarmahan nato sa long ug short firearm nya siguro dako og chance nga itransfer to sa kampo Dagohoy tong tawhana pud second time around unya i restrict,” Nuez said

(We have disarmed him of both his long and short firearms, and there’s a strong chance he’ll be transferred to Camp Dagohoy and placed under restriction, especially since this is his second offense.)

The Provincial Internal Affairs Service will also conduct a separate investigation into Olaer’s administrative case.

